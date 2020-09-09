Trump Brags About ‘Secret’ Nuclear Weapons System in Woodward Interview
TRUTH BOMB
President Trump openly bragged to Bob Woodward about a secret nuclear weapons system, according to the veteran journalist’s new book, Rage. “I have built a nuclear—a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before,” Trump said. “We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody—what we have is incredible.” Anonymous sources told Woodward that the “secret” system does exist without elaborating on it. Those sources were reportedly taken aback by Trump’s admission. Rage includes a treasure trove of startling facts about the Trump administration. Woodward was able to get 27 of the “love letters” the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged, all but two of which were previously unreported. In them, Kim says their “deep and special friendship” would work as a magical force, and that meeting again would be “reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film.”