Trump Breaks His Silence on Musk Taking Drugs in White House

Donald Trump has broken his silence about Elon Musk’s drug use, saying he’s not sure whether his former DOGE chief used illicit substances in the White House but “hopes” he never did.

Days after their explosive breakup last week, the president has still not spoken to his one-time First Buddy, but says he would “have no problem” if Musk called.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in happier times. Win McNamee/Getty Images

"I would imagine he'd want to talk to me," Trump said during an investment roundtable at the White House on Monday.

Trump’s comments are the first time he has spoken out publicly about Musk’s reported drug use.

Earlier this month, before the pair’s nuclear falling out, a bombshell report in The New York Times claimed that Musk was excessively consuming drugs while serving as one of Trump’s closest advisers, and was taking ketamine so regularly it was causing him bladder problems.

The article, based on multiple unnamed sources, also accused the tech billionaire of using ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms, and claimed that he was known to travel with a pill box that contained the ADHD drug Adderall.

Musk has acknowledged using ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, which he says was prescribed for him to treat depression.

Elon Musk has acknowledged taking ketamine for therapeutic use. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

But he strongly rejected the New York Times’ allegations of drug abuse during his final press conference in the Oval Office with the president, characterizing the report as fake news before moving on to a different question.

Asked today if he ever saw Musk taking drugs in the White House, Trump replied: “I really don’t know. I don’t think so; I hope not. I wish him well. We had a good relationship and I just wish him well; very well actually.”

Trump’s bromance with Musk ended spectacularly last week, after Musk hit out at the president’s “big, beautiful bill”, panning it as a “disgusting abomination.”

But things escalated on Thursday when Trump finally broke his silence and fired back, describing Musk as “crazy” and suggesting he had “Trump derangement syndrome.”

As the world watched on in stunned amazement, the former allies brawled over everything from who deserved credit for Trump’s election victory to Trump’s supposed links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump initially threatened to cancel billions of dollars of the SpaceX founder’s federal contracts. Reports also emerged last week that the president planned to sell or get rid of the red Tesla he bought in March in a dubious favour to Musk, whose electric vehicle company was facing a major backlash over his DOGE cuts.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, alongside Musk's son X Æ A-Xii, speak to the press on the South Portico of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Today, however, Trump said he might just move the Tesla vehicle to a yet-to-be-disclosed location, and would continue to use SpaceX’s Starlink global satellite internet service, which the Defense Department has come to rely heavily on.

The online war of words eased over the weekend as aides on both sides tried to work on a path forward.

Vice President JD Vance, for instance, said on podcaster Theo Von’s show that he hoped Musk “kind of comes back into the fold” despite making the “huge mistake” of going after the president.

Musk also appealed to cool, retweeting a post by Vance reiterating Trump’s call to end what the president referred to as “Migrant riots” in Los Angeles.

Asked about weekend reports of an altercation between Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump told reporters that the pair had argued, but he did not see a physical fight.

As for the prospect of peace talks between the president and the world’s richest man?

“I haven’t really thought about it, actually,” Trump said.