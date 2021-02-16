Trump Breaks Post-Presidency Silence to Dump on ‘Dour, Sullen’ Mitch McConnell
WHERE YA BEEN?
Former President Trump may no longer be on Twitter, but it seems he’s found a way to keep posting. In a statement released through his Save America PAC on Tuesday afternoon, Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” and warning that “if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again." Trump’s statement comes just days after the Kentucky Republican voted to acquit the former president on impeachment charges of inciting a riot in the U.S. Capitol but then gave a speech excoriating him. Trump also went on to blame Republican loss of Senate control on McConnell, despite GOP strategists reportedly pinning two losses in January’s Georgia runoff elections on Trump’s repeated false claims of voter fraud convincing enough voters to stay home.