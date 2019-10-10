CHEAT SHEET
Trump: British ISIS Fighters Known as ‘The Beatles’ Taken Into U.S. Custody
Two notorious British militants believed to be part of a brutal ISIS group known as “The Beatles” have been moved out of a Syrian detention center and into American custody, President Trump has confirmed. The two men, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, allegedly made up the ISIS cell with other British fighters and were nicknamed “The Beatles” by captives because of their accents. The cell is believed to have beheaded seven American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers and a group of Syrian soldiers. Trump tweeted early Thursday: “In case the Kurds or Turkey lose control, the United States has already taken the 2 ISIS militants tied to beheadings in Syria, known as the Beetles, out of that country and into a secure location controlled by the U.S. They are the worst of the worst!” Earlier, Trump told reporters the U.S. had transferred “some of the most dangerous IS fighters” due to fears they could escape custody as Turkish troops invade Kurdish-held territory in Syria.