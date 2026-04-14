Trump Brutally Dumps MAGA Icon He Once Called ‘Tremendous’

President Donald Trump has called it quits on one of his former allies.

The 79-year-old publicly hit back at conservative activist Riley Gaines after the former swimmer criticized the president’s post depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Gaines wrote on X that she was stumped by the president’s move and suggested Trump seek “humility.”

“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” Gaines said.

“Either way, two things are true,” she continued. “1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

The president posted, and later deleted, an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

In the face of mounting backlash, including from his own supporters, the president deleted the post and claimed that he thought it depicted him as a doctor, not Christ.

When asked by CBS’ Norah O’Donnell if he deleted the post because of the negative response from Gaines and other conservatives, the president replied, “I didn’t listen to Riley Gaines. I’m not a big fan of Riley, actually.”

Gaines was quick to respond to the president’s dismissal, writing on X that despite his public rebuke, she would continue to support his agenda.

“I love the President and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office,” she wrote. “At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man. Our purpose on this earth is to glorify Him in all we do.”

Riley Gaines watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The truth social post missed the mark,” she continued. “It’s now deleted. Amazing! We’re imperfect people. I know I am. I don’t get my feelings hurt easy and I know with the President it’s really not personal.”

Gaines, who is a devout Christian, added that she wants to “spend eternity in a real place called Heaven” and that she would love for Trump to be there too.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Gaines responded to the president's comments on X. Riley Gaines/X

Gaines, a former college swimmer who made a name for herself in MAGA circles for campaigning against transgender athletes in sports, has previously publicly supported the president, and the president in turn has praised her as a “tremendous athlete” and a “brave swimmer.”

“Riley is just a tremendous athlete,” Trump said while signing an executive order targeting transgender athletes in February 2025 with Gaines in attendance.

“I want to thank Riley,” he continued. “She really has been in the forefront. People that aren’t that well-versed in this would say that she was the leader. And great job, Riley. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.”

The president posted the AI-generated image of himself as Christ shortly after unloading on Pope Leo XIV for criticizing him in an inflammatory 334-word rant.

“I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History,” the 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social.

The president was incensed by the Chicago-born pontiff’s repeated calls for an end to the Iran war and pleas for peace. In addition, he confirmed to CBS News that he had watched Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes featuring three American cardinals criticizing his policies prior to his posting spree.

Responding to the president’s attacks, the pope said, “I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.”