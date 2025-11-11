President Donald Trump’s new AI tool is putting the “truth” in Truth Social.

An analysis by The Bulwark uncovered that the new addition to the president’s social media platform is actually “woke,” by MAGA standards, and is spewing fact-based answers on issues like the 2020 election, tariffs, and more.

The tool, labeled “Truth Search AI Beta,” uses the Perplexity artificial intelligence platform to provide answers. The MAGA sycophants who actually use Truth Social will likely not be pleased with how it responds to certain political queries.

An AI tool on President Donald Trump’s social media platform says there was not widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Truth Social

Asked by the Daily Beast if there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the AI tool responded: “No. Courts, bipartisan election officials, and the U.S. Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the 2020 presidential outcome.”

The Beast asked a follow-up question, “Has Donald Trump explicitly lied about the election being rigged?”

Truth Social’s AI answered: “Yes. Trump repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ despite being told by his campaign, White House staff, and DOJ that his fraud allegations were false, and after courts rejected them.”

Ouch.

The AI tool also broke with Trump on more pressing matters, like affordability in MAGA 2.0.

After being asked if the price of groceries has decreased during Trump’s second term, Truth Social’s AI tool responded: “No. Grocery prices have not broadly decreased since Donald Trump returned to office; they are still rising year over year.”

The Bulwark queried the bot about tariffs, specifically asking if they “cost the American people money.”

The service answered, “Yes. Tariffs are taxes on imports that U.S. importers pay and largely pass on through higher prices, so the costs are borne mainly by American businesses and consumers.”

The Truth Social AI integration is not aligned with the White House's talking points on tariffs. Truth Social

The AI tool spat out a similar answer when asked by the Beast, as shown above. You can query Truth Social AI yourself here.

Making the platform’s answers all the more ironic, Trump signed an executive order in July titled “Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government.” Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, of which the president is the majority owner.

Trump has not addressed the possibility that his own AI is “woke.” However, he is not the first billionaire to have an AI project release answers that contradict his beliefs.

Elon Musk, who owns xAI and its chatbot, Grok, publicly announced several tweaks to the service after it spat out answers he disagreed with—like asserting in June that the biggest threat facing Western civilization is “misinformation.”

A week later, Musk lashed out at the chatbot again after it stated right-wing violence has become “more frequent and deadly” than left-wing attacks.

“Major fail, as this is objectively false,” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform where Grok is integrated. “Grok is parroting legacy media. Working on it.”