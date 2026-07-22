Trump Brutally Mocked by His Own Rally Attendee

One of Donald Trump’s own rally attendees lampooned his mannerisms from right behind the president—all in the view of broadcast cameras.

During Trump’s rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, a man sitting in the crowd just behind the president stole the spotlight with a brutal mockery of the president’s exaggerated hand movements.

Trump's imitator appeared to the left of him during the White House's live broadcast. The White House/YouTube

The exaggerated impression of the president's way of speaking was brutal. The White House/YouTube

While the 80-year-old president went on a tangent about his war with Iran, which he called a “skirmish,” the mystery man, wearing a suit and a red tie, put on his best Trump impression.

The jester acted out his impression for a few seconds before turning to talk to the attendees beside him. The White House/YouTube

Almost mirroring Trump’s exact movements, he scrunched his mouth into an O-shape and waved his hands around, rocking his head back and forth as he flawlessly mimicked the president.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Others in the crowd seated behind Trump did not appear fully engaged during his 74-minute speech. Multiple attendees could be seen having side conversations, looking tired or bored, or just looking down at their phones.

Trump played the hits—ranting about his war on Iran, his Democratic adversaries, and railing against alleged “communists” inside the country, even saying that they want to “blow up” Mount Rushmore.

Trump visited Mount Rushmore just before Independence Day. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Wednesday’s rally followed the president’s appearance at a dignified transfer ceremony for four U.S. service members earlier in the day at Dover Air Force Base. The soldiers were killed within the last week as hostilities with Iran have escalated since Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 8.

Three service members: Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Texas; First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Hawaii; and Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of New York, were killed in a drone strike in Jordan. Another soldier, Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of North Carolina, was killed during a “controlled detonation” of an Iranian drone on Sunday in Iraq.

The geriatric president gave a confusing response to reporters when asked about the deaths, saying, “All I’m going to say is we love you, we love your child, and that’s what they are to them, they’re their children.”