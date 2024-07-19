Trump Kisses Granddaughter Kai but Snubs Tiffany’s Smooch at RNC

Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his head.

Tiffany was essentially left kissing the air behind her father’s head before walking off to her seat. She’d also placed her hand on his chest during the awkward moment—Trump did put his hand on top of hers before she moved along but didn’t look at her. He then gave what looked like a slightly warmer greeting to his granddaughter Kai, accepting a kiss from her, before turning again to interact with the crowd.

Clips of the cringey moment went viral on social media. Weirdly, it wasn’t the only RNC kiss-related content to blow up on Thursday. Some X users claimed Trump had also been on the receiving end of a snubbing himself when wife Melania supposedly dodged his kiss.

The former first lady, who broke with tradition by choosing not to speak at the convention, appeared not to return Trump’s kiss onstage. The fact that she was appearing in public alongside her husband at all was something of a rarity after being conspicuously absent from the campaign trail.

The jury’s out on whether she deliberately attempted to dodge his kiss, though. Much clearer was the kiss that Trump blew, in evident appreciation, to Hulk Hogan after the pro wrestler gave a shirt-ripping speech in praise of the MAGA candidate.