Trump Bump Officially Erased as Bitcoin Price Plunges
Bitcoin’s long-running post-election surge has evaporated, with the flagship cryptocurrency sliding sharply and wiping out all of the gains it made following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell nearly 5 percent this week to around $68,000, dragging it more than 20 percent lower for the year as investors dumped tech-linked assets. Ether, the second-largest coin, dropped about 3 percent and is now down close to 30 percent in 2026. The sell-off erased the last of the post-election “Trump bump,” when bitcoin surged after he vowed to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” and rein in regulators. Since then, momentum has faded. Crypto legislation has stalled, money has flowed back into traditional safe havens like gold, and Trump’s own branded meme coin—once hyped by allies—has cratered, wiping out much of its value. Trump previously cast himself as crypto’s biggest champion, rolling out his own venture, World Liberty Financial, alongside his sons ahead of his election win.