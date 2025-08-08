The co-owner of a Donald Trump-themed burger chain in Texas was arrested and is facing deportation after allegedly overstaying his visa and orchestrating “sham” marriage.

Roland Beainy, 28, is one of the masterminds behind Trump Burger, a viral MAGA eatery whose locations feature American flags, buns stamped “TRUMP,” and even an impersonator of the president—who went round asking Latino customers if they had green cards.

The business was founded in 2020 and now has four locations around the Houston area.

Roland Beainy, one of the owners of Trump Burger, was arrested and could face deportation.

However, Beainy, who is a Lebanese national, has been swept up in his idol’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

After being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in May, he is now facing the prospect of deportation.

“Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” an ICE spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement.

Describing the Trump diehard as an “illegal alien,” the spokesperson said that Beainy came to the U.S. from Lebanon in 2019 as a “non-immigrant visitor” but failed to leave as required by Feb. 12, 2024.

ICE accused Beainy of overstaying his visa.

He was arrested on May 16 of this year and is now undergoing court proceedings, although he has been granted bond.

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission,” the spokesperson said. “This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security claimed further that Beainy had staged a “sham” marriage in an effort to obtain a green card.

Newsweek reported that a woman claiming to be Beainy’s wife had filed a petition for legal status on his behalf. But the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services found no evidence to demonstrate that they were actually married.

The DHS accused Beainy of trying to obtain a green card with a "sham" marriage.

“USCIS revoked the petition after evidence, including admissions from the petitioner’s own family, exposed his marriage as a sham designed to game the system,” the DHS spokesperson said. “This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws.”

Responding to the situation, Beainy told Houston news site Chron, “90 percent of the s--t they’re saying is not true.” He didn’t offer any other comment, citing the advice of his attorney.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Trump Burger and Beainy for comment.

Beainy is currently embroiled in multiple legal battles related to Trump Burger, according to The Fayette County Record.

Beainy is embroiled in multiple lawsuits related to Trump Burger.

In one ongoing lawsuit, Beainy is fighting to prove that he bought his 50 percent in the business for $65,000 from Iyad Abuelhawa, who goes by Eddie Hawa. Hawa argues that there was no written agreement and is demanding $1 million in damages.

Beainy is also suing the landlord for a Trump Burger location in Kemah Texas that has since rebranded itself as “MAGA Burger.” Beainy claims that Archie Patterson “commandeered” the business from him after a dispute over a liquor license.

While Trump is famously a lover of hamburgers—particularly McDonald’s, where on the campaign trail he once worked a shift—he hasn’t seemed to be a fan of Trump Burger.

The Fayette County Record reported that Trump’s company, The Trump Organization, sent the eatery a cease-and-desist letter in February for “flagrantly infringing upon the Trump Organization’s valuable and well-established intellectual property right” by using Trump’s name and brand.

Trump loves burgers—but his company has ordered Trump Burger to stop using the president's name and brand.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment. The White House declined to comment on Beainy’s arrest.

In a scathing review of Trump Burger, the culinary site Eater reported earlier this year that the chain features a joke menu item called “the Biden Burger,” which has a 1 oz patty with “old tomato” and “the oldest buns available due to cheating and inflation.”

“Images of Trump dominate the space, with life-size posters alongside flags, slogans, and merchandise that blur the line between restaurant decor and propaganda,” Eater reported.