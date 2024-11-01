Trump's Mother's Country's Leader Says Vote Harris–To His Fury

Rapper Sexyy Red, who just last year was singing Donald Trump’s praises, revealed on Friday that she has cast her vote for Kamala Harris. “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!!” she tweeted, adding the hashtag #Kamala4President. In 2023, Sexyy Red pushed back against suggestions that Trump was racist or sexist, saying, “Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.” And just three months ago, she performed in front a giant inflatable MAGA-style hat that read “Make America Sexyy Again” at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. All of that apparent support led Trump’s team to reportedly pursue Sexyy Red as a potential campaign surrogate. But in July, she shut down rumors that she would be performing at Trump’s Atlanta rally. And now, with just days to go in the race, she has made it very clear who she supports.
