Trump Busted Hiding Embarrassing Reality in Late-Night Brag

Donald Trump has shared a tiny portion of a CNN video that defended the president while conveniently removing the rest, which savaged his dire polling numbers.

In a late-night Truth Social post, the 80-year-old shared a 43-second clip of Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, showing how Trump’s MAGA base is sticking with the president.

“In the 2024 election versus Kamala Harris, he got 99 percent of the MAGA GOP vote—perhaps surprisingly, I might have thought it’d be 100 percent, but it was 99 percent,” Enten said. “Compare that to his approval rating now with the MAGA GOP. It’s 98 percent; there’s been no real decline in MAGA support.”

However, the full Enten segment, released online Monday, is more than 14 minutes long and reveals multiple examples of non-MAGA Republicans and GOP lawmakers deserting the president ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms.

The full clip of Harry Enten features several examples of Republican voters turning on the president. Screengrab/CNN

This includes Enten revealing an “eye-popping” stat at the start of the video that less than 1 percent of GOP political ads that aired in the first half of September mentioned Trump, compared with 20 percent of Democratic ads.

“So, is this finally a sign that the Republican base is abandoning Donald Trump?” Enten asked about the president, whose near record-low approval ratings could doom the GOP in November.

“When it comes to non-MAGA, this is where we’ve absolutely seen Donald Trump’s numbers plummet into the ocean,” Enten said.

Enten noted that in the 2024 election, non-MAGA Republicans favored Trump over Kamala Harris by 56 points. However, Trump’s approval rating among this demographic has now plummeted to just seven points during his turbulent second term.

“That is a shift, my dear friends, of 49 points away from the president of the United States among non-MAGA Republicans,” Enten said. “So his support is definitely not just ebbing there, but is absolutely crashing there.”

Enten also showed that just 46 percent of non-MAGA Republicans are “extremely motivated” to vote in the midterms, compared with 71 percent of Democratic voters, which could have dire implications for the GOP.

Later in the segment, Enten revealed that around 10 percent of non-MAGA Republicans said they will vote for a Democratic candidate in November, and that Trump’s approval rating among the key independent demographic has plunged 86 percentage points to minus 71 compared with the 2024 election.

The full Harry Enten segment has more than 1.6 million views on YouTube. Screengrab/CNN

“The same thing that is bringing Trump’s approval rating down with Republican voters is what’s impacting him among independent voters: It’s the economy,” Enten said. “In the fall of 2024, Donald Trump, among pure independents, was trusted more to handle the economy than Kamala Harris by a 22-point margin. His net approval rating now is minus 77 points.”

He added: “When it comes to the wallet … what’s really hurting Donald Trump? Well, it’s the gas prices.”

The video also revealed that 92 percent of independent voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of gas prices, which have soared during the war with Iran.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.