Trump Cabinet First With No Latinos Since Reagan

With his likely selection of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to make it official that his Cabinet will be the first without a single Latino member since the Reagan White House. According to The Washington Post, every administration has had a secretary or top ambassador of Latino heritage in their Cabinet, beginning with Reagan’s appointment of Lauro Cavazos to be education secretary in the waning months of his presidency in 1988. All in all, the Post wrote Thursday, “Trump’s Cabinet won’t have a Democrat, just three women, one African-American man—and no Latino.” During a Thursday morning press conference, incoming press secretary Sean Spicer defended the lack of Hispanic secretaries, telling reporters that Trump has selected a “tremendously diverse” cabinet.
