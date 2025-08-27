Trump Cabinet Sycophant Makes Staff Watch Weekly ‘Dear Leader’ Videos

Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, and Sarah Ewall-Wice, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out. Read this exclusive extract from the latest edition of The Swamp—then subscribe to keep up to date with the news they don’t want you to know.

Interior Secretary and Vice Presidential runner-up Doug Burgum earned the nickname Diva Doug earlier this year due to his bizarre requests, which included asking political appointees to bake him chocolate chip cookies and dispatching a U.S. Park Police helicopter for his personal transport.

Now, the former North Dakota governor is facing a fresh wave of internal dissent for turning his workplace into what employees have dubbed “The Department of Propaganda.”

The subject of their rage is a poorly produced, Dear Leader-style video that is churned out every week called “Inside Interior.”

The short clips regularly feature images of Burgum—in a suit, in a hard-hat, in the wild —as a doe-eyed woman touts the administration’s achievements.

The latest video, for example, outlined how “Interior made major moves to strengthen America’s energy future, protect taxpayer interests, and keep our nation’s capital city safe.”

But it wasn’t as cringey as the July 4 special when staffers were treated to a ridiculous two-minute clip that opened with scenes of Trump dancing to the Village People’s YMCA, followed by Trump getting off Air Force One, followed by Trump being cheered on by construction workers, followed by Trump…. You get the gist.

“Happy Birthday America!” the North Korea-worthy narrator beamed.

“Today we celebrate 249 years of American liberty, freedom and strength and we’re doing it under the fearless leadership of President Donald J. Trump, who reminds us every day what true patriotism looks like as he works tirelessly to make America great again.”

Needless to say, it’s a tough pill to swallow for Interior staff, who are still reeling from Elon Musk’s DOGE’s cutbacks and the administration’s prioritizing of fossil fuel development over the department’s traditional conservation remit.

Billionaire Elon Musk, pictured with President Donald Trump right before he left his role as an adviser and heading up DOGE in May. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I have never seen a more blatant and deplorable display of propaganda on behalf of the Trump administration,” one National Parks Service employee fumed.

“They even called for the USA to celebrate the 4th ‘the MAGA way!”