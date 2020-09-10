Trump Called Woodward ‘Frequently’ and ‘Unexpectedly’: CNN
HEY, YOU AWAKE?
Author Bob Woodward has reportedly pushed back after President Trump on Thursday tried to shift part of the blame for not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously onto him. After Trump defended his decision to deliberately downplay the severity of the coronavirus by claiming that Woodward himself “actually said he didn’t think it was bad,” CNN reported that Woodward “said he never said that, and he has the audio tapes.” Woodward also reportedly refuted claims that Trump gave him his personal cell phone number. Citing records it obtained of the phone calls—19 conversations with almost 10 hours worth of interviews—CNN reports that it was actually Trump who was “frequently” calling Woodward “unexpectedly.” Woodward told the Associated Press that Trump called him out of the blue to “unburden himself” on the virus.