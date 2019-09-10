CHEAT SHEET

    MISS YOU

    Trump Told Ex-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster He Missed Him Amid Frustrations With Bolton: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Pool/Getty

    President Trump reportedly reached out to former national security adviser H.R. McMaster in the months leading up to John Bolton’s dismissal from the role on Tuesday, NBC News reports. While Trump was losing confidence in Bolton, he reportedly rang McMaster starting last fall, only six months after Bolton took the role. Two sources cited by NBC said Trump told McMaster that he missed him and asked for his advice—including his opinion on who should head the Pentagon and his thoughts on Iran. Bolton and Trump have reportedly butted heads about Iran policy, and Trump confirmed in a Tuesday tweet that he and Bolton “disagreed strongly.” Sources told NBC News that Trump and McMaster’s last phone conversation happened a few months ago. McMaster, who was also dismissed from the Trump administration via tweet, declined to comment.

