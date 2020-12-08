Trump Called Pennsylvania House Speaker Twice to Ask for Help Reversing Election Loss
NOT LETTING GO
President Trump directly attempted to reverse his election loss in yet another state this week, calling Pennsylvania’s House speaker twice in an effort to elicit his help. “The president said, ‘I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,’” said Michael Straub, a spokesperson for GOP House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office. “What can we do to fix it?’” According to Straub, Cutler explained to Trump that the legislature lacks the ability to reject electors. The conversation remained “amicable,” he added. Trump has refused to acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, instead spouting debunked and baseless conspiracies of widespread voter fraud. He’s also contacted Michigan Republicans and GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about replacing electors. In Pennsylvania, Trump’s campaign has lost multiple lawsuits challenging Biden’s win.