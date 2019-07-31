CHEAT SHEET
Trump Called Putin to Offer Help Putting Out Siberia’s Wildfires: Kremlin
President Donald Trump reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to offer a helping hand with Siberia’s wildfires, according to the Kremlin. The phone conversation is said to have happened “at the initiative of the American side.” In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin thanked Trump for “such an attentive attitude” and said he would take Trump up on the offer if it became necessary. Putin is also said to have seen Trump’s offer of assistance as a sign of hope for “full-scale restoration of relations between Russia and the United States.” Russia has mobilized air forces to fight the fires, which now span around 7.4 million acres. Smoke has reportedly spread across Siberia due to the fires and has prompted some areas to declare states of emergency.