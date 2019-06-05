Trump Calls Bette Midler a ‘Washed Up Psycho’ After She Apologizes for Fake Quote

President Trump called singer Bette Midler a “washed up psycho” on Tuesday after she apologized for publishing a fake quote attributed to him. “Washed up psycho Bette Midler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Trump tweeted. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!” The singer apologized on Twitter on Monday for posting a quote that made it seem like Trump called Republicans the “dumbest group of voters” in the U.S. “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16,” she wrote. “Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”