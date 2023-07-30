Trump Calls Biden a ‘Dumb Son of a Bitch’ at Pennsylvania Rally
CLASSY
Donald Trump called President Joe Biden a “dumb son of a bitch” at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night. “We have somebody that’s not at the top of his game, never was at the top of a game, never was. We have a guy who is a dumb son of a bitch,” Trump said as his MAGA fans erupted in cheers. Just before, the twice-indicted former president was going off about immigration policy and border protection, claiming “people from mental institutions, insane asylums,” “people from jails and prisons,” and “terrorists” are “invading” the U.S. “All of these people, who are very ill, who are very sick, sick people, these are mentally ill people, they’ve been emptied out,” Trump said. He described leaders of other countries—unlike Biden, supposedly—as “very street smart” people who “know what they’re doing” and are “at the top of their game.”