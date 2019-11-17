ALL BARK
Trump Calls Biden ‘Better Than a Rabid Dog’ After NK Leader Says He Should ‘Beaten to Death With a Stick’
President Donald Trump responded Sunday to remarks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made last week about former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Kim had called Biden a “rabid dog” who should be “beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late” after Biden called the North Korean leader a “murderous dictator.” A statement from North Korea’s state media seemed to threaten Biden with retaliation. “Anyone who dare slanders the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK, can never spare the DPRK’s merciless punishment whoever and wherever,” the statement said. In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump addressed the North Korean leader directly. “Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a ‘rabid dog’,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!”