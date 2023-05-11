CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Calls Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt a ‘Thug’
GOING GREAT
President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall Wednesday took viewers down the former president’s rabbit hole on the Jan. 6 insurrection—with Trump calling the Capitol police officer who fatally shot rioter Ashley Babbitt a “thug.” Trump also falsely claimed the officer, who is Black, went on to brag about shooting Babbitt, which CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins rebuffed. In a previous question about whether Trump had any regrets about Jan. 6, he listed none, saying it was a “beautiful” day and that protestors were there with “love” in their hearts. In response to another question, Trump also said he’d be “inclined” to pardon “many” of the Capitol rioters who are currently serving time in jail for their offenses.