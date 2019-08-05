CHEAT SHEET
SCAPEGOAT
Trump Calls for ‘Involuntary Confinement’ of Mentally Ill in Shooting Address
President Trump called mass shooters “mentally ill monsters” and advocated for the increased use of involuntary commitment “when necessary” during his Monday speech in response to two mass shootings over the weekend that left a total of 29 people dead. “We must reform our mental-health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence,” Trump said, “and make sure those people, not only get treatment, but when necessary, involuntary confinement.” Most states have three tiers of involuntary commitment already in place, and all states have some sort of civil commitment. In some states, involuntary commitment does not limit firearm possession. Trump’s comments were met with a backlash online, where Twitter users accused the president of blaming the recent bloodshed on video games and mental illness, while downplaying the role of guns and white supremacy. In his speech, Trump also proposed bipartisan gun legislation and condemned white supremacy.