Trump Calls Harris ‘Dumb as a Rock’ in Unhinged New Attack

Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.

“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally failed and insignificant Vice President into a future “Great” President.” he wrote.

“No, it just doesn’t work that way!”

Just a few hours later, a new memo circulated by Trump senior campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles outlined exactly how the former president plans to challenge Harris, who began raking in endorsements from Democratic leaders and donations after President Joe Biden announced he would suspend his campaign Sunday afternoon.

“Just as Donald Trump fired Joe Biden, he will demonstrate to the world he can fire Dangerously liberal Kamala as well,” the memo reads.

Trump’s advisors attacked Harris on her record as the “border czar,” blaming her for “the border invasion, which has resulted in nearly 100 terrorists roaming the United States, hundreds of thousands of Americans dead due to Fentanyl, a child trafficking epidemic resulting in killings and kidnappings.”

Although Customs and Border Patrol agents recorded a record high of more than 250,000 migrant encounters in 2023, migrant crossings on the southern border have begun to plunge in recent months—with total crossings falling 23% in June, according to the agency. The Biden administration also signed an executive order in June that allows the government to close the border after CBP encounters over 2,500 crossings in one day.

According to the most recent data released by CBP, agents have encountered a total of 94 migrants on the Terrorist Screening Dataset—better known as the terror watch list.

They also blamed Harris for “a spread of a new type of crime, a crime directly linked to Harris’ own beliefs, and backed by her actions, released migrants who prey and kill innocent Americans,” echoing Trump’s frequent campaign rallying cry of “migrant crime” after high profile incidents, such as the murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley.

The memo claimed that Trump was leading Harris in the polls, citing a HarrisX/Forbes poll conducted after he accepted the Republican nomination but before Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday, which shows the former president leading by nine points.

The memo also cited “Democrat polling released just today” showing Trump leading in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, but did not specify which polls or when they were conducted. Morning Consult released polling results on Monday after Biden’s withdrawal showing Harris only trailing Trump by two points—a gain from their last poll, which showed Biden losing to Trump by six points.

A Quinnipiac University poll that ended on Sunday found the race was too close to call, with Trump winning 49 percent of the vote to Harris’s 47 percent.