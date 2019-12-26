Trump Calls ‘Impeachment Scam’ Bad for U.S Foreign Policy

In a Thursday morning tweetstorm the day after Christmas, President Trump said that “despite all of the great success” he’s had since taking office, the “impeachment scam” is bad for American foreign policy because he is busy “constantly” defending himself “against the Do Nothing Democrats.” Trump’s rant also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California district “filthy” and “dirty” and “the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come [sic] to the homeless & crime.” Trump claimed that Pelosi “has lost total control” and has “no leverage over the Senate.” He added: “Bad for USA!”