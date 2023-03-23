Trump Calls Manhattan DA an ‘Animal’ Working for ‘Lunatics’
‘DISGRACEFUL!’
Donald Trump stepped up his personal attacks on Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday as the wait goes on for the first prosecution of a former president in history. Trump doubled down on his criticism of his former lawyer Michael Cohen along with Bragg, who could indict Trump over alleged payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to hush up an affair. “Why won’t Bragg drop this case?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning. “Everybody says there is no crime here. I did nothing wrong!” Apparently referring to Cohen, Trump continued: “It was all made up by a convicted nut job with zero credibility, who has been disputed by highly respected professionals at every turn. Bragg refuses to stop despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. He is a Soros backed animal who just doesn’t care about right or wrong no matter how many people are hurt.” He added that there “is no legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Disgraceful!” In a follow-up post, Trump claimed Bragg knows he’s innocent. “But he doesn’t care,” Trump added. “He is just carrying out the plans of the radical left lunatics. Our country is being destroyed, as they tell us to be peaceful!”