    Trump Calls Nadler, Schiff, AOC, and Three Other Representatives ‘Savages’

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Trump referred to six members of the House of Representatives as “savages” on Twitter Saturday morning. “Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump said on Twitter. “Oh well, maybe next time!” “AOC Plus 3” apparently refers to “The Squad” of four freshmen Democrats of color: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York chairs the Judiciary Committee and Rep. Adam Schiff of California leads the Intelligence Committee, two committees that are investigating the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

    Read it at NBC News