Trump Calls Off Jacksonville Republican National Convention Over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced during a White House briefing that he was ordering the cancellation of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, saying that “it’s not the right time” in light of the massive coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Trump said the RNC’s delegates would still meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, and that he would still hold a convention speech, albeit “in a different form.”

The president cited his duty to “to protect the American people” from the coronavirus, for which he used the racist epithet “China virus,” as superseding his desire to hold a “top of the line” event with “the pageantry, the signs, the excitement.”

The status of the RNC’s planned event in Jacksonville was increasingly in doubt in recent days, as the surging coronavirus crisis in Florida broke records on a near-daily basis—and as local officials expressed concern that the Republican National Committee had not sufficiently explained how the event would be conducted safely.

“Until I feel the health, safety and welfare are solidly protected, I can’t support this bill or any bill that could potentially implode with the virus and our safety and the welfare of our community and those that are coming here,” said Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri earlier this week, noting that a majority of city residents had opposed holding the event.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast obtained a copy of the current plans for the Democratic National Convention that showed a wildly scaled-back convention, with attendees sitting at socially distant tables, and with a program that will largely be conducted remotely at sites around the country.

After his initial announcement that the convention was cancelled, Trump was short on details for how the event would be conducted, only saying that the convention would feature “tele-rallies and online” events.

The convention, now in its third iteration, will be “really good,” Trump promised. “I think we’re gonna do it well.”