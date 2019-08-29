CHEAT SHEET
STAYING CLOSE
Trump Calls Off Poland Trip Ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s U.S. Landfall
President Donald Trump canceled his trip to Poland on Thursday ahead of a potential Category 4 hurricane making landfall in the U.S., CNN reports. Trump called Polish President Andrzej Duda and informed him that his trip to Poland would have to be postponed so he could keep an eye on Hurricane Dorian, which is slated to make landfall over Labor Day weekend. “To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our Vice President Mike Pence to Poland this weekend in my place,” Trump told reporters. “It's something very important for me to be here. This storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed.” The trip, which was supposed to mark the 8oth anniversary to the start of World War II, will be rescheduled, Trump said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of the hurricane's U.S. landfall and while the storm was affecting Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.