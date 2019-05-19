Trump Calls on Republicans to ‘Stick Together’ on Abortion

President Trump took to Twitter late Saturday to call for solidarity among Republicans amid disagreements over Alabama’s controversial near-total abortion ban. “As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions—Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother,” he tweeted. Trump appeared to be referring to the Alabama abortion law’s lack of exceptions in the cases of rape and incest, which has been the one aspect of the legislation to face criticism from within the Republican party. The law, which outlaws abortions at all stages of pregnancy, leaves exceptions only for cases in which the mother’s life is at risk. “We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life. The Radical Left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!”