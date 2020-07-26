Trump Calls Portland Protesters ‘Anarchists’ and Chain of Moms a ‘Scam’
‘HATE OUR COUNTRY’
President Donald Trump on Sunday evening tweeted that protesters in Portland, Oregon, are “anarchists who hate our Country” and accused the line of mothers who formed a human chain to defend other protesters last week of being a “scam.” The tweet quoted another tweet from One America News Network reporter Jennifer Franco, who was sharing the news that a U.S. District Court judge denied an order from the Oregon attorney general seeking to prevent federal agents from arresting the Portland protesters. Trump also falsely accused media outlets of neglecting to “report the violence of these demonstrations.”
The protest Saturday in the city was declared a riot by police after protesters set fire to a courthouse and set off fireworks. Police cleared the area using rubber bullets and tear gas following the declaration. Protests in the city have gone on for over a month since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.