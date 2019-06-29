CHEAT SHEET
BUDDY BUDDY
Trump Calls Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman His ‘Friend,’ Dodges Questions on Khashoggi
President Trump referred to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as his “friend” while talking to reporters at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Saturday. “A friend of mine, a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia and I think especially what you've done for women,” Trump told reporters as he was sitting across the table from the crown prince. “I’m seeing whats happening, it’s like a revolution in a positive way and I wanted to just thank you on behalf of a lot of people and I wanted to congratulate you.” Trump also reportedly ignored questions from reporters about slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi died late last year in Istanbul’s Saudi Arabian consulate, and the CIA has reportedly determined that the crown prince ordered his killing.