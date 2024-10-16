In an “audio town hall” on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris agreed with Charlamagne Tha God when the radio host suggested that former President Donald Trump’s vision for the country constituted “fascism.”

Predictably, Trump’s campaign did not take it well.

A campaign X account reposted a clip of the exchange in question and added, “This is the type of disgusting rhetoric that led to two assassination attempts against President Trump.”

Sitting down for an hour with Charlamagne in Detroit, Harris fielded questions from listeners, including one about the federal government sending money overseas to foreign countries. In answering it, the vice president turned to frame her platform against her rival’s.

“It’s two very different visions for our nation,” she explained. “One, mine, that is about taking us forward and progress and investing in the American people, investing in their ambitions, dealing with their challenges. And the other, Donald Trump, is about taking us backward.”

Charlamagne then broke in: “The other is about fascism. Why can’t we just say it?”

“Yes, we can say that,” Harris agreed.

The quip came days after it was revealed by the journalist Bob Woodward that retired Army Gen. Mark Milley, a Trump-era chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had referred to his former boss as “a fascist to the core.”

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly referred to Harris as a “fascist,” deploying the term at least five times along the campaign trail in recent months.

NOTUS