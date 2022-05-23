Trump Spox Slams Kellyanne Book’s Claim He Mulled Quitting 2016 Race
BACKING AWAY
Team Trump now vehemently denies that the former president ever considered quitting the 2016 election after the Access Hollywood tape leak, disputing a central claim in Kellyanne Conway’s forthcoming book. “This is totally false,” Trump’s chief spokesperson Liz Harrington told The Daily Beast on Monday morning about Conway’s claim that Donald Trump mulled exiting the race at last-minute over the fallout from the tape in which he boasted about women letting him “grab ’em by the pussy.” As The Daily Beast reported this weekend, Conway wrote in Here’s the Deal that amid the fallout from that tape Trump asked her, “Should I get out [of the race]?” and pondered: “‘Will I lose? Will we lose? Can we still win?” Conway did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.