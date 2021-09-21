Trump Campaign Admitted in Internal Memo That Outlandish Election Conspiracy Was BS
BUSTED
Days before a team of lawyers associated with Donald Trump publicly espoused a number of bizarre conspiracy claims surrounding the presidential election that had occurred two weeks prior, Trump campaign staff prepared a memo concluding that the theories were false. The existence of the memo was revealed in a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign brought by an ex-employee of the voting machine company at the center of the conspiracies.
The court filing suggest that Team Trump knew early on that Dominion Voting Systems hadn’t worked with George Soros, Venezuela, or election software firm Smartmatic to rig the election. But top aides sat on the findings, and allowed Sidney Powell and other lawyers to loudly circulate that claim anyway. The memo, ordered by the campaign’s deputy director of comms, was “hastily assembled,” according to The New York Times, but still patently disproved a number of Powell’s statements. It’s unclear if Trump ever saw or knew about the memo, and he continues to insist nearly a year later that the election was stolen from him.