Trump Campaign Adviser Brad Parscale Slams Fox News for Not Airing RNC
‘UNBELIEVABLE’
Brad Parscale, who was demoted from his role as campaign manager of President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign last month, complained on Twitter Monday that Fox News was not airing the first night of the Republican National Convention in its entirety. “Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN,” Parscale tweeted. “Unbelievable. @FoxNews.”
While both CNN and MSNBC aired the first section of the RNC uninterrupted, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pulled out of the event midway through the first speech—by Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk—in favor on an interview with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). Neither Fox nor CNN aired the speech by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), which was only available on MSNBC of the big three cable news networks.