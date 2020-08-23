Campaign Adviser Insists Trump Has ‘Very Good Track Record of Hiring Excellent People’
‘REALLY SOLID PEOPLE’
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller argued on Sunday that despite a number of President Donald Trump’s former campaign and White House officials finding themselves indicted and convicted, the president has a “very good track record of hiring excellent people.”
Confronted by host Chuck Todd on NBC News’ Meet the Press on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s arrest and indictment on fraud charges, Miller—who once hosted a radio show with Bannon—denied he knew anything about Bannon’s alleged fundraising scam and called the accusations “very serious.” Todd then noted that Bannon represented the seventh Trump official to have been indicted or convicted.
“Why shouldn’t voters look at this and say, ‘The president seems to surround himself with people with, with shady instincts?’” Todd pressed, prompting Miller to loudly defend the president’s judgment.
“I'd disagree on that,” Miller declared. “I think you take a look at the great people that President Trump has surrounded himself with. Some of the brilliant women and some of the brilliant leaders that we have within this administration, some of our cabinet members. And I would say that overall the president has had a very good track record of hiring excellent people.”
Adding that “a number of folks” have made “some serious mistakes,” Miller asserted that “had nothing to do with President Trump,” before highlighting Kellyanne Conway, Mark Meadows, and Stephen Miller as “really solid people” Trump has surrounded himself with.