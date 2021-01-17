Trump Campaign Alums Helped Plan Rally That Led to Deadly Capitol Riot: Report
CROSSOVER EPISODE
Several members of President Trump’s campaign staff helped plan the January 6 rally that eventually became a violent mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol, the Associated Press reported Sunday.
The AP’s reporting contradicts claims from the Trump campaign and its allies that they were not involved (or that, as Trumpworld attempted to claim, left-wing “antifa” activists were actually behind the deadly riot).
Among the aides the AP found to be involved in both the Trump campaign and the rally planning: Maggie Mulvaney, niece of former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who resigned from his post as envoy to Northern Ireland following the riot; and Megan Powers, the Trump campaign’s former director of operations, who has since made her Twitter account private. Neither responded to the AP’s request for comment.