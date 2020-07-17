‘The President Is Pissed’: Trump Campaign Audits Spending After Parscale’s Demotion
President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign has brought in an accountant to review internal spending overseen by recently demoted manager Brad Parscale. While the accountant, Jeff DeWit, swore the audit wasn’t about Parscale and his well-publicized lavish lifestyle, anonymous Republicans told Business Insider it was. Parscale, reportedly called the $10 million man by Trump, has made no secret of the fact he got rich by working for Trump. He reported a monthly salary of $15,000 from the campaign but recently splashed out on a Ferrari and multiple homes. Trump’s anger apparently culminated after a report that Parscale had been running the campaign poolside from Florida. “They’re doing the full autopsy because the president is pissed,” one Republican close to the campaign and White House told Business Insider.