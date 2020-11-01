Trump Campaign Automatically Opts Donors Into Recurring Weekly Contributions
¢ONTINUAL ¢A$H
President Donald Trump’s campaign is making the default option for campaign contributions a repeating weekly donation that will continue through mid-December. Donors must opt out of making repeat donations until six weeks after the election is over. Such a boost in post-election donations would help the campaign pay off debts that may carry over from the present until after the results have been declared, but a Trump campaign spokesperson told The New York Times that the campaign has no such payment obligations, and Election Day is just three days away. “This race will be very close, and it is possible that multiple states will require recounts and potential additional spending from our campaign,” said Tim Murtaugh. He added that supporters can opt out of repeating their donation after they make the first one.