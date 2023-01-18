Trump Campaign Begs Meta to Let Him Back on Facebook
BLOCKED
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign sent a letter to Meta on Tuesday petitioning for Trump to regain access to his Facebook account, according to NBC News. Facebook banned Trump after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 2021, and his reinstatement was set to come up for review after two years. “We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” the former president’s campaign wrote, according to a copy of the letter seen by NBC. Trump’s campaign emphasized free speech in their letter, and asked for a “meeting to discuss President Trump’s prompt reinstatement to the platform.” A Meta spokesperson told NBC that the company “will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we laid out.”