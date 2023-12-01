Not one to miss out on an opportunity to put his political enemies on blast, former President Donald Trump’s campaign weighed in ahead of Thursday’s election-style debate between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, taking aim at the latter.

“Ron will flail his arms and bobble his head wildly, looking more like a San Francisco crackhead than the governor of Florida,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “This isn’t a prediction. It’s a spoiler.”

Thursday’s debate in Alpharetta, Georgia is unusual; Newsom is not running for any office and DeSantis’ focus has largely been placed on his less-than-successful attempts to gain momentum against Trump.

As DeSantis takes on the extracurricular battle against Newsom, Trump has declined to show up to debate his primary challengers.

His opponents have slammed his refusal to debate, but the decision hasn’t appeared to lose Trump much support among potential voters as he continues to hold a commanding lead in the GOP contest.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is acting more like a thirsty, third-rate OnlyFans wannabe model than an actual presidential candidate,” Cheung said Thursday. “Instead of actually campaigning and trying to turn around his dismal poll numbers, DeSanctus is now so desperate for attention that he’s debating a Grade A loser like Gavin Newsom.”

Earlier in the day, Desantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw made light of the number of alerts sent out by Trump and his team, writing on X: “Shorter version: ‘PAY ATTENTION TO ME.’”

Newsom for his part has sought to fundraise off the event, sending messages to Georgians ahead of the debate urging potential donors to pitch in to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.