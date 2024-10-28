Trump Campaign Bombards NFL Fans With Transphobic Attack Ads

Just eight days before the election, Donald Trump ’s campaign is running inflammatory ads demonizing transgender people during NFL games aimed at predominantly male audiences.

An ad that aired Sunday features radio host Charlamagne Tha God saying, “ Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners.” The ad cuts to Harris discussing her support of health care for transgender prisoners.

“Hell, no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that,” Charlamagne says. The ad ends with a narrator repeating a tagline frequently heard in the battleground states: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

The ads are being strategically placed during professional football games when viewers who are enthusiastic about the all-American pastime, but perhaps lackadaisical about politics, will see them.

At his incendiary rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday evening, Trump appealed directly to NFL fans and their spouses.

“Get your husband off the couch,” Trump said. “The football game doesn’t mean a d–n thing. You got to get out and vote.”

The Trump campaign and other Republicans have spent tens of millions of dollars airing such attack ads, even as transgender issues remain low on Americans’ list of concerns.

Both Trump and his running mate, JD Vance , have incorporated anti-transgender talking points into their rally speeches—regularly emphasizing the need to keep “men” out of womens’ sports.

Down-ballot, Republicans are also running a bevy of anti-trans ads in a bid to juice turnout. In Ohio, for instance, every ad the top GOP super PAC ran against vulnerable Sen. Sherrod Brown for a month harped on Democrats’ support of transgender issues, the New York Times reported .

Although Republicans have been running on an anti-trans platform since the 2022 midterms, when they lost many more House seats than they expected, the strategy may do more harm than good. LGBTQ advocates say the ads don’t move voters, but do increase dangerous anti-trans sentiment .

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz , a former high school football coach, has called out the pattern.