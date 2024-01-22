CHEAT SHEET
Trump Campaign Boots NBC News Reporter After Probing Question: Report
CLAWS OUT
Read it at Deadline
The Trump campaign reportedly dropped its access to an NBC reporter who was assigned to cover the candidate as a pool reporter. According to Deadline, which viewed the pool report, correspondent Vaughn Hillyard was told “that if he was the designated pooler by NBC News that the pool would be cut off for the day. After affirming to the campaign that your pooler would attend the events, NBC News was informed at about 2:20 p.m. ET that the pool would not be allowed to travel with Trump today,” the pool report stated. NBC News reportedly believes the retaliation comes after Hillyard probed big-time Trump supporter Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) about the writer E. Jean Carroll’s ongoing defamation case against the former president.