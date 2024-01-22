CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Campaign Boots NBC News Reporter After Probing Question: Report

    CLAWS OUT

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally in advance of the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rochester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 21, 2024.

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    The Trump campaign reportedly dropped its access to an NBC reporter who was assigned to cover the candidate as a pool reporter. According to Deadline, which viewed the pool report, correspondent Vaughn Hillyard was told “that if he was the designated pooler by NBC News that the pool would be cut off for the day. After affirming to the campaign that your pooler would attend the events, NBC News was informed at about 2:20 p.m. ET that the pool would not be allowed to travel with Trump today,” the pool report stated. NBC News reportedly believes the retaliation comes after Hillyard probed big-time Trump supporter Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) about the writer E. Jean Carroll’s ongoing defamation case against the former president.

