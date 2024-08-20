Trump Campaign Brazenly Steals Kamala Harris’ Beyoncé Anthem

Not even a week after telling the crowd at a North Carolina rally that Kamala Harris was copying him, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson released a video of the former president deboarding his plane using Harris’ campaign song, Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”

Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song from her album 2016 album Lemonade, at the end of last month. Since then Harris’ campaign has put it to use every chance it gets, from her first campaign ad to her dramatic entrance at the DNC Monday night. As the convention progresses this week, rumors are still swirling that the superstar could show up as a surprise guest to perform and officially endorse the Democratic candidate before her speech on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trump has had a notoriously difficult time with his campaign music, during both of his campaigns. On Friday, the family of singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes sued him and his campaign for using the late singer’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” in his rallies and campaign videos. The family is seeking licensing fees for the use as well as a disclaimer making clear the estate has not endorsed him.

Trump has previously also faced lawsuits, cease and desist orders, and angry tweets from Adele, Rihanna, Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, and many others for using their songs at rallies and in promos. Now it seems, in an effort to troll Harris, Trump is both contradicting his “Harris is copying me” point and potentially inviting more legal trouble.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Beyoncé reps for comment.