Trump Campaign Calls Off All In-Person Events Involving Trump Family
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
All campaign events that involve the president or his family and that were previously announced before Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday will be shifted to virtual events or postponed, according to Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien. “All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead,” a statement read. “Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.” The president and his wife are the first members of the immediate family known to have contracted the virus. Donald Trump, Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive in July after traveling to South Dakota for July 4 celebrations.