Trump Campaign Dictated Whom to Test for Coronavirus in Tulsa: WaPo
After news broke that six members of President Donald Trump’s advance team in Tulsa had tested positive for the new coronavirus, campaign managers gave the health care workers present a list of people to test that differed from the original version, making the medical professionals uncomfortable, The Washington Post reports. The health care workers told the Post that they believed some people who should have been tested were not. A Trump spokesman told Post that the campaign “performed more tests than originally anticipated” and that it had not limited or misdirected testing. Trump campaign staffers had also removed social distancing stickers from every other seat in the arena prior to the rally, and attendees crowded together without masks despite low turnout. Public health officials, including those who work closely with the White House, advised Trump against holding the rally. The campaign said in statements that it had followed public health guidelines.