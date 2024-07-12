Trump Campaign Dunks on Biden Press Conference Flubs
MAGA CATNIP
Donald Trump and his campaign team had a field day with President Joe Biden’s slip-ups at his NATO press conference Thursday evening, gleefully posting after Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”: “Crooked Joe has a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome!” Trump himself wrote on Truth Social of the moment: “Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!” The Trump War Room also amplified a video of Biden taking a question on the flub, giving an odd answer, and walking away from the podium. Biden earlier introduced the main focus of the 75th NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as “President Putin.” The Trump War Room also reveled in that blunder, reposting video of Biden’s national security team’s reaction to it.