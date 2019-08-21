CHEAT SHEET
SCREW THE MOOCH
Trump Campaign to Surrogates: Call Scaramucci a Selfish ‘Failure’
President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign on Tuesday emailed its surrogates a list of suggested talking points, with one encouraging them to bash Anthony Scaramucci, the infamously short-tenured White House communications director who in recent days kicked up a feud with the president to whom he once pledged undying loyalty.
The Mooch-focused section states that the former senior Trump aide last year wrote a book lauding the president, and that nowadays just trashes the president to get on TV. “If there is one thing that can be said about Anthony Scaramucci [it] is that he always puts his best interest above that of everyone else,” the talker reads, according to the text reviewed by The Daily Beast. “If you need any more proof about his failure at the White House, check out this story in the Washington Examiner.”
The Examiner story linked in the email bears the headline, “‘Dirty secret’: Scaramucci ‘abused staff’ and claimed White House officials were having affair.” On Wednesday, the paper also reported on the former Trump loyalist hosting Donald Trump Jr. for dinner mere days before the public split with the president.
Scaramucci did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story, and Trump’s reelection campaign didn’t either.