Trump Campaign Evokes Nazi Propaganda With Bernie Sanders ‘Puppet-Master’ Ad
DARK PAST
President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign is running a Facebook ad that’s nearly identical to propaganda from Nazi Germany. The campaign advertisement, confirmed as authentic by The Daily Beast, is running under the banner of Trump’s official Facebook page. It shows Sen. Bernie Sanders—one of America’s most prominent Jewish politicians—holding the strings of a Joe Biden marionette alongside the red and white caption: “The Radical Left’s Puppet.” The idea of the shadowy puppet-master, secretly controlling world affairs, is one of the oldest anti-Semitic tropes in the book and was often used to stir hatred toward Jews in Nazi Germany. Forbes reporter Andrew Solender noted that Trump’s campaign is running similar ads featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama.